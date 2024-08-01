Eminent citizens to stage demo in front of DB office today

They earlier issued an ultimatum for unconditional release of quota protest organisers

A group of eminent citizens, who on Tuesday issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of key organisers of the quota reform movement, will hold a human chain in front of the DB office in Dhaka's Minto Road in the afternoon today.

The eminent citizens including teachers will hold the human chain around 2:30pm demanding release of all students including the six quota reform movement coordinators, said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

Earlier on Tuesday at a press conference, the eminent citizens under the banner of Aggrieved Citizen's Society, issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of the key organisers of the quota reform protest currently in the custody of the detective branch (DB) of police "for their security".

At that press conference, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, read out an 11-point demand.

It included proper and transparent probes and accurate trials of the members of the police, Rab, Ansar, BGB, activists of Chhatra League, Jubo League and everyone who fired shots during the quota reform protests.

They also demanded an independent, acceptable and credible probe under high-positioned specialists of the UN into every killing, law enforcers' use of weapons, and use of force.

They demanded immediate release of the arrested students and suspension of all drives to arrest students.

All educational institutions must be reopened and the politics of arms and influence have to be stopped.

The citizens demanded the immediate disclosure of the actual number and identities of the deceased, injured, and affected individuals.

The government must provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased, take full responsibility for the medical treatment of the injured, and ensure the rehabilitation of those who have lost their eyes and limbs.

They also demanded withdrawal of curfew and army deployment, stoppage of block raids, mass arrests, student-parent harassment, and "helicopter patrolling".