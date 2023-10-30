EMF calls for participatory election

The upcoming parliamentary election should be participatory, said the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) yesterday. It is a polls watchdog consisting of incumbent and former EC from neighbouring countries.

EMF Director Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan called on the government to initiate a dialogue with political parties e after an EMF delegation met the election commissioners of Bangladesh at the EC office.

India's former CEC SY Quraishi, Chairman of the Maldives Election Commission Fuwad Thowfeek, Chairman of the EC of Sri Lanka RMAL Rathnayake, Nepal EC Sagun Shamsher JB Rana, and former commissioner Ila Sharma, among others, were part of the delegation.

SY Quraishi pointed out the EC in Bangladesh possesses similar powers (like India) to conduct elections freely.

"In India, when an election is announced, the Indian EC becomes all-powerful. There is no PM, no CM, and no one can make decisions without EC approval. So, in essence, the EC becomes the interim government," he explained.

Asked about whether the current pre-election environment was conducive due to ongoing political violence, Quraishi avoided giving a direct response, stating he had no knowledge of local politics in Bangladesh.