Embezzlement: Businessman sentenced to life term, fined Tk 100 crore

A Chattogram court has handed down a life sentence and a Tk 100 crore fine to the owner of Muhib Steel and Ship Recycling Industry for embezzling the money he received from a bank loan for business purposes.

Judge Munsi Abdul Majid of Chattogram Special Judge's Court announced the verdict yesterday in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The convict, Mojibur Rahman Milon, who is currently absconding, was awarded the punishment after being proven guilty of the offence under Section 409 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

According to the ACC case report, in 2011, Milon took out the loan of Tk 89 crore from the Laldighi branch of Agrani Bank against a letter of credit (LC) opened to import a 12,000-tonne scrapped ship from Korea.

Although the businessman deposited only a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Tk 4 crore against this loan, the bank's management approved it in their 166th meeting in 2010.

However, none of the bank's officials were charged in the case.

ACC lawyer and public prosecutor Kazi Chanoar Ahmed told The Daily Star, "The ACC filed a case on September 14, 2021, making businessman Mojibur Rahman the sole defendant."

He said he did not know why no bank official was accused in the case.