Elevated expressway: Toll collection resumes from 3pm

Operations were suspended since July 18

The authority of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has formally resumed operation of the important expressway from 3:00pm today, an official said.

However, entry ramps at Banani and Mohakhali and an exit ramp at FDC (Karwan Bazar) will be closed.

"We have resumed formal operation of expressway by starting toll collection from vehicles at Airport ramp from 3:00pm today," Captain (retd) Hasib Hasan Khan, manager (operations and maintenance) of First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Ltd (FDEE), which operates the expressway, told The Daily Star.

Miscreants torched the Banani toll booth on July 18 and the Mohakhali toll booth the following day amid unrest centring the quota reform movement. The expressway's operations have been suspended formally since July 18.

However, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, people started to use the expressway without paying toll as the toll collection mechanism was absent.

Hasib said they have closed the two entry ramps at Banani and Mohakhali as the toll plazas were torched. They also closed the exit ramp at FDC gate as one of the pillars of the expressway there was set on fire.

"We are checking the pillar and will take next step after its outcome," he added.

The first elevated expressway was opened to traffic partially from Airport area to Farmgate in September last year and the FDC gate was opened early this year, giving much relief to the city commuters.

Over 50,000 vehicles use the flyover daily on an average and they used to collect Tk 40 to Tk 45 lakh toll daily, Hasib said.