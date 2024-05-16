Elevated expressway: SC issues status quo on share transfer

The Supreme Court today issued status quo on transfer of Italian-Thai company's shares to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited in Dhaka Elevated Expressway till May 30.

The Appellate Division of the SC also asked Italian-Thai company to file a leave to appeal petition with the court against the High Court verdict on the issue by the same date.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during hearing of a petition filed by Italian-Thai company that challenged a High Court verdict.

On May 12, the HC lifted its order of status quo on the transfer of Italian-Thai company's shares in Dhaka Elevated Expressway to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

The Chinese company's lawyer Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury today told The Daily Star that the shares of Italian-Thai company cannot be transferred to Chinese company following the SC order to status quo.

He said his client will not finance in the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway until the shares of Italian-Thai company are transferred to Chinese Siohydro Company limited.

Contacted, Imtiaz Farooq, the lawyer for Italian-Thai company, said his client will file a leave to appeal petition with the apex court challenging the High Court order that recently lifted its order of status quo on the transfer of Italian-Thai company's shares in Dhaka Elevated Expressway to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited.