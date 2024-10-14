Elephant injured after being hit by train on Ctg-Cox’s Bazar tracks

A female elephant was critically injured after being hit by a train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail track in Chattogram's Lohagara upazila last night.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm when the elephant was crossing the rail line, Mahmood Hossen, ranger of the Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, told The Daily Star.

The Dhaka-bound Cox's Bazar Special Train struck the animal on an overpass, leaving it severely injured near the track, he said.

Veterinary assistance was immediately summoned from Dulahazara Safari Park in Cox's Bazar to treat the elephant, estimated to be around 10-12 years old.

Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the Chattogram Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division, said the elephant is under treatment but its condition is critical.

"One of its legs is broken," he said.