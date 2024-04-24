Elephant found dead in Gazipur

An elephant was found dead at Bhawal National Park area at Gazipur's Rajendrapur yesterday afternoon.

Forest officials recovered the animal's body from beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the second gate of the national park.

Rafiqul Islam, assistant conservator of forests in Gazipur's Forest Department, said they have sent the body for autopsy.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rubia Islam said, "The park officials in the morning saw the body lying on the side of the highway and informed us."