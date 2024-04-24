Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Wed Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Elephant found dead in Gazipur

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Wed Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 12:00 AM

An elephant was found dead at Bhawal National Park area at Gazipur's Rajendrapur yesterday afternoon.

Forest officials recovered the animal's body from beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the second gate of the national park.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rafiqul Islam, assistant conservator of forests in Gazipur's Forest Department, said they have sent the body for autopsy.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rubia Islam said, "The park officials in the morning saw the body lying on the side of the highway and informed us."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্ধারিত সময়ে চালু হচ্ছে না পতেঙ্গা কন্টেইনার টার্মিনাল

প্রয়োজনীয় যন্ত্রপাতির সব এসে না পৌঁছানায় এবং বেশ কিছু আইনি ছাড়পত্র যোগাড় করা শেষ না হওয়ায় সৌদি কোম্পানিটি আরও দুই মাস সময় বাড়ানোর আবেদন করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: নিহতদের স্মরণে মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X