A female elephant, aged approximately 20 years, was found dead in Katabari area under Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila yesterday.

The elephant likely died from electrocution early yesterday after coming in contact with electric wires set up by farmers to protect their crops from elephants, said Md Dewan Ali, range officer of Madhutila Range in Nalitabari.

Forest officials are investigating the incident for legal action, the range officer added.