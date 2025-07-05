Elephant dies of electrocution in Sherpur

Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Jul 5, 2025 11:21 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 11:22 AM

A female elephant was allegedly electrocuted in Sherpur's Nalitapbari upazila early today .

Md Dewan Ali, range officer of Madhutila Range, said the elephant likely died after coming into contact with an electric wire around 3:00am.

"Many local farmers set up live electric wires to protect their jackfruit and bamboo plantations from elephants. We are investigating the incident and will take legal action if negligence is found," he said.

On information, forest officials rushed to the scene and were still working at the site at the time of filing this report.

