Elephant dies of electrocution in Sherpur

A female elephant was allegedly electrocuted in Sherpur's Nalitapbari upazila early today .

Md Dewan Ali, range officer of Madhutila Range, said the elephant likely died after coming into contact with an electric wire around 3:00am.

"Many local farmers set up live electric wires to protect their jackfruit and bamboo plantations from elephants. We are investigating the incident and will take legal action if negligence is found," he said.

On information, forest officials rushed to the scene and were still working at the site at the time of filing this report.