Elephant attack victims airlifted to Dhaka CMH

Two veterinary surgeons and a wildlife activist were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after being seriously injured by a wild elephant while attempting to tranquillise it for advanced treatment in Naikhongchhari, along the Bangladesh–Myanmar border.

The attack occurred on the afternoon of August 15.

The elephant had been critically injured earlier in a landmine explosion allegedly planted by the Arakan Army.

The injured are Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Gazipur Safari Park; Dr Hatem Sajjat Julkar Nain, veterinary surgeon of Dulahazara Bangabandhu Safari Park; and Md Atikur Rahman, joint member secretary of Cox's Bazar branch of Save the Nature of Bangladesh.

ANM Moazzem Hossain, chairman of Save the Nature of Bangladesh, said the team had been monitoring the injured elephant from a safe distance since August 13, providing banana plants and other food while tracking its movements.

He claimed the Forest Department had not provided any support.

Locals reported the elephant's right front leg was badly damaged in the landmine blast, making it difficult for the animal to walk and collect food.

