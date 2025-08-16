Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:22 PM

Elephant attack victims airlifted to Dhaka

Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:22 PM
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:20 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:22 PM
Photo: collected

Two veterinary surgeons and a wildlife activist, who were seriously injured by a wild elephant while trying to treat it near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, were airlifted to Dhaka today for better treatment, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said in a press statement.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at Baluchhara Dakshin hills in Rajarkul Thoingyakata area of Ramu upazila, when the vets attempted to treat the elephant that had earlier been injured in a landmine explosion along the frontier.

The injured are Dr Hatem Sajjat Md Julkarnaine, veterinary surgeon of Dulahazra Safari Park; Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Gazipur Safari Park; and Md Atikur Rahman, member secretary of Cox's Bazar unit of Save the Nature of Bangladesh.

They were flown to the capital in a BGB helicopter from Ramu Cantonment around 1:00pm today.

"Alongside safeguarding the border, BGB remains committed to extending humanitarian support whenever necessary," the statement read.

