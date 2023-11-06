Elements of Sri Lankan crisis now present

Says Rehman Sobhan

Some of the elements that led to the macroeconomic crisis in Sri Lanka are now present in Bangladesh, said CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan yesterday.

"The macroeconomic crisis which afflicted Sri Lanka, it was in parts afflicting Pakistan and now there some of the elements of it intruding into Bangladesh," he said at the closing session of the 14th South Asia Economic Summit.

The two-day summit was organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

"The ongoing climate crisis, the fall-out from the Ukraine war, and now in the normal course of events, all these issues should have been collectively addressed."

If there were any working institutional mechanism, such as Saarc, they could have convened meetings to address these issues.

"And perhaps the outcomes of such meeting would have inspired some of the national leaders to then initiate summit level gatherings to address these particular issues."

There is no institutional entity operating within the region other than a dysfunctional Saarc.

The South Asian countries should re-enact the previous process of regional interaction that led to economic cooperation, he said.

In the past, people could move around the South Asian region with considerable freedom at subaltern levels. They could do so within the common labour market, where everyone could get work opportunities.

The ordinary people could move around for treatment and educational purposes, he said.

"South Asia was certainly an integrated region in the post-colonial world," Sobhan added.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of CPD, presented a summary of the conference.

"I think, the conference's overall focus is how to move forward the South Asian Regional Partnership and Cooperation despite having changes and challenges in the national and international arena," he added.