Electric poles in the middle of road!

This electric pole is located on the middle of an approach road to a bridge on a canal in Char Montaj union of Patuakhali’s Rangabali upazila. Despite construction work being completed six months back, the pole is yet to be removed. Photo: Star

In an instance of unplanned development work, two electric poles are standing in the middle of an approach road to a bridge on a canal in Char Montaj union of Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila.

The Local Government Engineering Department took the initiative to construct the 66-metre bridge on the canal and its 350-metre approach roads at a cost of Tk 6.5 crore to facilitate communication from Char Lakshmi and Char Margaret villages to the union parishad office, said sources at LGED's Rangabali upazila office.

Although the construction work was completed by the contractor around six months back, the poles of Rural Electrification Board were not removed from the road. As such, vehicles are plying amid risk.

"During daytime, we can use the road without problem. However, at night, especially when there is no electricity, the poles are not visible in the dark and we have to use the road amid risk of accidents," said Alauddin, a local easy-bike driver.

"Recently, there was an accident due to the electric poles standing in the middle of the road when an easy-bike collided with it," said Md Nasir Uddin, assistant teacher of Char Montaj Siddiquia Dakhil Madrasa.

Abu Samsuddin, chairman of Char Montaj union parishad, said, "The authorities concerned have been urged to remove the poles from the road."

Contacted, Jamal Hossain, contractor of the project, said the REB office was requested to remove the poles before the construction work began, but they did not take any step to this end.

"Also, there was no allocation for removing the poles in the tender, so we had to complete the work without removing those," he added.

Md Habibur Rahman, engineer of LGED in Rangabali upazila, said,"REB's Bhola office is responsible for electricity supply and maintenance in Char Montaj union. They have been contacted and efforts are on to remove the electricity poles."

Contacted, Md Kawsar Ahmed, assistant manager of South Aicha REB sub-zonal office in Bhola, said he was not aware of the matter.

"Removing the electricity poles will take time. Contractors have to be appointed through tender. Steps will be taken in this regard after receiving LGED's letter," he added.