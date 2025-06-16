Election timing: EC waiting for formal talks with govt

The Election Commission will understand the government's stance on election timing after holding formal discussions with it, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said yesterday.

The EC may then decide when to set the date for polling, he told reporters at his office.

"Whether the national election is held in February or April — whenever it takes place, the Election Commission must be prepared," he said.

The EC and the government have yet to hold formal discussions on when the next national election should be, he added.

The election schedule is usually issued two months prior to the election date, he said, adding that it was not possible to set a date eight to 10 months ahead.

He reiterated the EC's commitment to holding a free, fair, and acceptable national election, saying that all preparations are being made with that objective in mind.

Before finalising the election schedule, the EC will assess the overall political and administrative situation, he said.

The preparatory process includes amending the Voter List Act to address certain legal gaps, he added.

Finalisation of the updated voter roll -- a crucial step towards ensuring transparency -- is almost done, he said.

In addition, the EC is working on registering political parties and redrawing boundaries of constituencies in order to ensure equitable representation, Nasir said.

In recent days, the possible timeline of the election -- April or February 2026 -- is being widely discussed in political circles.

"The timing will depend on discussions with the government and the readiness of all involved. Our responsibility is to prepare thoroughly, so we are ready whenever the decision is made," Nasir said.

Preparations for the upcoming national election have made significant progress, he said, urging all the EC officials to work collectively.

The CEC said, "Some people might still be hoping to win by capturing all votes from certain polling centres. That option no longer exists. They should wake up. They are daydreaming."

He said, "There's bad news for vote terrorists: no one will be spared if they resort to violence or irregularities. There will be zero tolerance... ."

The EC officials have been instructed not to serve partisan interests.

The CEC did not comment on a recent meeting in which Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman agreed that the election could be held in February.

"I can't comment on that. I don't know what was discussed behind closed doors."