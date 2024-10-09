Election Reform Commission to review laws, procedures for free and fair polls: Badiul Alam

The Election Reform Commission will review all laws, regulations, and procedures related to elections to lay a strong foundation for a fair and transparent electoral system, said Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the commission.

Speaking to reporters before the commission's second meeting at the Election Commission office today, Badiul Alam stressed that the review would begin with constitutional provisions regarding elections.

The commission will assess the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and other laws governing parliamentary elections to identify any necessary amendments or improvements, he said.

Badiul Alam added that the electoral process involves several institutions beyond the Election Commission. The reform commission aims to ensure that these institutions function neutrally and effectively, recommending ways to appoint suitable individuals.

He said that stakeholder consultations would be held as broadly as possible to gather input on the reforms.

The commission will also examine expatriates' voting rights and review the election procedures for reserved women's seats in national and local elections. Additionally, they plan to analyze previous elections and draw lessons from neighboring countries.

In response to a question, Badiul Alam said that political parties would be invited to provide suggestions on electoral reforms, though the exact method for this consultation has not yet been decided. Multiple approaches could be used, he added.