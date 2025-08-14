Election readiness: Fault lines exposed after NCP leader’s comments

As the nation looks toward a smooth transfer of power to elected representatives, National Citizen Party leader Nasiruddin Patwary's remarks that the polls cannot be held in February 2026 without reforms have ignited a political debate.

While another NCP leader later insisted that Patwary was stressing the need for reforms before polls, several political parties and analysts yesterday criticised his language as "dictatorial, irresponsible, and reminiscent of old political tactics".

Patwary, the NCP's chief coordinator, made the remarks at the National Youth Conference at Dhaka's Krishibid Institution on Tuesday, organised to mark International Youth Day.

"The election date has been announced for February, but it cannot happen then… If the polls are held before completing reforms, the government must return the lives of my brothers who were killed in the uprising…."

He alleged the election was being planned under the same "fascist" constitution and system.

Patwary's comments came around a week after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus announced that the polls would be held in February, starting the process of returning to an elected government.

Political observers said the declaration, coming after weeks of speculation, set a clear target for the Election Commission and government agencies to work toward, and offered the public a concrete timeline for the long-anticipated transfer of power to an elected government.

In the same address, Yunus reiterated his government's commitment to making visible progress on key political reforms and on bringing to justice those responsible for the killings during the July uprising.

He stressed that credible reforms and accountability for past violence will ensure that the upcoming polls are both participatory and widely accepted, and will restore public confidence in the democratic process.

The air of relief in the political arena, however, was snapped by Patwary's comments.

BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain said the NCP leader's words echoed "the same behaviour and rhetoric once used by dictatorship".

After placing a wreath at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar yesterday, Zahid urged supporters to remain active.

"The July uprising wasn't a movement of just a single group, but carried out by students and people who could not be silenced by threats… The electoral journey cannot be stopped through threats either."

He also questioned whether those opposing polls had public backing. "You've created a mob culture. Where are you taking the country's law and order? Have you seen what has been happening in the education sector over the past year?"

Ziaur further alleged "conditional threats" from quarters linked to the government. "They are implying that no election will be allowed if something they want isn't done. And then they talk about democracy."

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said the government should focus on the polls, instead of what political parties say. "There is a certain quarter that wants to block the election… No one will take this statement into consideration."

Biplobi Workers' Party General Secretary Saiful Huq refused to dismiss the "highly irresponsible" comments. He warned the remarks could be "advance bargaining signals" to derail the election process.

"To call this arrogance would be an understatement… Is it wise to push the entire situation towards further instability and uncertainty?

"Bangladesh is already facing grave security risks both internally and externally. Everyone agrees that an elected government with clear political command is essential. So, when someone seeks to derail this process, one must consider whether something else is hidden behind it."

Moulana Yunus Ahmad, secretary general of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, said that if Patwary meant reforms before elections, "he is right in some way," but criticised the language and manner as inappropriate.

Asked whether Patwary's statement reflected the stance of the party, NCP Office Secretary Mushfiqus Salehin told The Daily Star over the phone yesterday, "He actually meant that we want all the key reforms before the next election, which was in his speech."

Jamaat-e-Islami could not be contacted, despite repeated attempts for comments on Patwary's remarks.

Prof SK Tawfique M Haque, director of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University, noted similarities in Patwary's tone with political brinkmanship in 1991 and 1996, when there were attempts to block elections under caretaker governments; in 2001; and again in 2006.

"'We won't let elections happen' is the language of the old order. They claim to want to bring new politics, but they are speaking the language of the old," he told The Daily Star.

Haque said any party has the right to announce that they would not participate in the election and urge people not to vote.

"But to say, 'We'll see how the election happens' or 'We'll not let it happen' -- that is the language of threat, and it does not fall within democratic practice."

He added, "Frankly, I didn't expect such language from them, especially from a group that is part of the younger generation and has experienced political struggles, and that is supposedly seeking change.

"This kind of rhetoric implies coercion or force. Whether they can block an election is another matter -- and one could argue that they don't. They haven't yet built an organisation nationwide, nor do they have the capacity to mobilise the masses."

To Haque, this is not the language of constructive politics. "The way he spoke sounded more like the low-level bargaining language of the old political order, rather than something new."

Meanwhile, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, termed Patwary's remarks "a political stand".

"If he means necessary reforms before the national polls, which they've been saying from the very beginning, that's okay. But if he's trying to threaten or block the polls, it would be a very ominous sign, which is not acceptable."