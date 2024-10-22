Election Commission seeks opinions on electoral reform

The Electoral Reform Commission has asked the public to send their recommendations and opinions over the reform of the electoral system using online platforms.

"This commission is interested to know the valuable suggestions, opinions and proposals of all for conducting free, participatory, and impartial national and local elections," said a press release.

Badiul Alam Majumder, head of the Electoral Reform Commission, requested for sending experience-based and specific opinions through email, on the commission's website or its Facebook page by November 15.

The opinions can be sent to the commission through [email protected], https://erc.ecs.gov.bd and www.facebook.com/ercbd2024.

The Electoral Reform Commission was constituted by the interim government on October 3.