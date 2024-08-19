Election after vital reforms

Chief adviser tells foreign diplomats; ‘I must succeed as there’s no other option’

The interim government will conduct a free, fair and participatory election after reforming the democratic institutions that had been destroyed by the previous regime, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus told the international community yesterday.

It is the interim government's mandate to make vital reforms in the Election Commission, judiciary, civil administration, security forces, and mass media, he said.

"We will also make sincere efforts to promote national reconciliation," he said.

Prof Yunus' first "meet and greet" event with more than 60 foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations was held at the InterContinental Dhaka.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media after the event.

The event scheduled to begin at 11:00am was delayed by nearly two hours. Prof Yunus said he was stuck in his office because some unruly government officials wanted their demand for permanent jobs fulfilled immediately.

He paid deep respect to the people who sacrificed their lives in the "Second Revolution" that led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Students of no other countryin recent memory had to pay so much for expressing their democratic aspirations and dreaming of a discrimination-free, equitable and environment friendly country where human rights are protected, he added.

"I took over a country which was in many ways a complete mess. In their efforts to stay in power, the Sheikh Hasina dictatorship destroyed every institution of the country.

"The judiciary was broken. Democratic rights were suppressed through a brutal one-and-a-half decade long crackdown. Elections were rigged blatantly. Generations of young people grew up without exercising their voting rights. Banks were robbed with full political patronisation. And the state coffer was plundered by abusing power."

In the new era that has dawned, he said, people, regardless of their political, religious or ethnic identity, will be able to fulfil their aspirations as the interim government will uphold democracy, justice, human rights, and freedom of speech.

The top priority now is to establish law and order at the earliest. The armed forces will continue to assist law enforcers as long as the situation warrants, he said.

Ensuring justice and accountability for all the killings during the mass upsurge is another priority, said the Nobel laureate.

"The revolutionary students want us to carry out meaningful and deep reforms, that will turn the country into a real and thriving democracy. The task is huge, but doable with the support of all people and the international community.

"I must succeed. We don't have any other option."

Robust and far-reaching economic reforms will restore macroeconomic stability and sustained growth, with priority attached to establishing good governance and combating corruption, he said.

He promised upholding the international humanitarian and human rights law and adhering to the international, regional and bilateral instruments.

Bangladesh will continue to be a proponent of multilateralism, with the UN at the core, and look forward to maintaining and enhancing Bangladesh's contributions to the UN peacekeeping, he said.

The interim government will continue to support the Rohingya people in Bangladesh, he said, seeking sustained support from the international community for humanitarian operations and eventual repatriation to Myanmar.

Urging the trade and investment partners to keep their trust in Bangladesh, he said, "For our part, we won't tolerate any attempt to disrupt the global clothing supply chain in which we are a key player."

He then promised to nurture friendly relations with all countries.

"Bangladesh stands at the crossroads of a new beginning. Our valiant students and people deserve a lasting transformation of our nation. It is a difficult journey and we need your help along the way. We need to fulfil their aspirations. The sooner the better.

"We have to create opportunities to build a poverty-free and prosperous new Bangladesh."

Press Secretary Shafiqul said there was no question-answer session at the event, but Prof Yunus greeted and interacted with the diplomats after the speech.