Election 2026: Candidates can't govern educational institutions in their areas

New draft amendments to the RPO also mandate income tax returns, stricter affidavit rules

Candidates for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election will no longer be allowed to hold positions on the governing bodies of educational institutions in their constituencies.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanuallah shared this and other new guidelines with reporters at the Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Dhaka this afternoon.

He said any candidate providing false information in their affidavit may face action by the EC. Individuals declared as fugitives by the courts will also be barred from contesting.

A total of 46 amendments, both major and minor have been proposed to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), EC Sanuallah added.

The final draft was submitted to the Ministry of Law yesterday.

"A new clause in Section 12 of the RPO stipulates that candidates cannot serve as chairs or members of governing bodies of educational institutions in their constituencies," Sanuallah said regarding this amendment.

He further said candidates must now submit their income tax returns for the last tax year along with their nomination papers. Previously, the RPO required disclosure of only the source of income, but the amendment expands this to include domestic and foreign income, as well as assets and debts within the country and abroad.

"If any false information is provided or comes to light, the Election Commission can investigate and take action. Even if the candidate is elected, they can be recalled at any point during their five-year term and will lose their parliamentary seat," Sanuallah said.

On the issue of constituencies with only a single candidate, he said elections would proceed with a "no vote" option. If "no vote" secures a majority, the election will be rescheduled. If a single candidate remains after rescheduling, they will be declared elected unopposed.

Regarding candidates from political alliances, Sanuallah clarified they will contest using the symbol of their respective political parties.

He also addressed online nomination submissions, saying that while online submission was available for local government elections, it has not yet been introduced for national elections, though it may be in the future.

On participation of leaders from banned political parties, he said their leaders would not be allowed to contest under the party's name.

"As for independent candidates, time will tell how they will participate," he added.