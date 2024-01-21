Ekushey book fair to begin on Feb 1

The month-long "Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2024", the country's largest book fair, is going to begin on its traditional date of the first day of February this year.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the fair this year at 3:00pm on February 1. Almost 60 percent of the preparatory work has already been completed on Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises", Member Secretary of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair Committee Dr KM Muzahidul Islam told BSS.

This year, the entire work of the fair is being done by Bangla Academy alone to avoid any criticism, said Muzahidul, adding, "In the previous years, event management companies were involved in fair arrangements, which drew criticism last year."

The preparation for the fair started soon after the end of the last fair and committees have been formulated in three phase -- committee for preparation phase, committee for inaugural ceremony and separate committees for conducting the month-long fair.

Along with cultural programmes and month-long seminars, there will be arrangements for children and teenagers which include drawing, music and recitation competitions.

Stall allotment for old and newly enlisted publications will be done through digitalised lottery system on January 23, said the organizers.

Meanwhile, besides the enlisted 601 organisations, some 70 new publications have applied to get stall allocations in response to the notice. However, 21 new publications have been selected so far, while the rest are in the queue.

Like previous years, the main stage of the fair will be at the Bangla Academy premises while book unwrapping and "Lekhak Bolchi" stages will be set up on Suhrawardi Udyan premises, said Mujahidul.

Like the previous year, 'Shishu Chattar' has also been set up at Sadhu Shanga the area beside the Ramna Kali Temple.