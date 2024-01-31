Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: DMP announces security measures

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today announced extensive security measures to tackle potential sabotage acts and militant threats surrounding the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2024.

The security plan, detailed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, aims to ensure a safe environment for the attendees of Bangladesh's largest book fair, set to open tomorrow.

Commissioner Rahman, after inspecting the security protocols, said, "We have put in place a robust security framework to enable visitors to explore and enjoy the fair without any apprehension."

These remarks were made during his visit to the book fair's location in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the month-long cultural event at 3:00pm.

In a first for the fair, attendees can now enter and exit through five designated gates at Suhrawardy Udyan, including a special entrance via the Engineering Institute. Each entry point will be equipped with archways and metal detectors to enhance safety.

The DMP Commissioner outlined the comprehensive security measures, including the establishment of internal and external security perimeters and continuous surveillance by undercover detectives. Additionally, numerous watch towers have been erected to oversee and prevent any unforeseen incidents.

Further bolstering the security, the entire fair area is under continuous CCTV monitoring, connected to a dedicated control room. The DMP has arranged various patrolling units, including foot, street, and cyber patrols, around the fair vicinity. The presence of the dog squad, SWAT team, and bomb disposal unit will provide an immediate response capability.

In addition to these security provisions, the DMP has taken measures to cater to the comfort and well-being of the visitors. These include a lost and found centre for missing children, a nursing centre for mothers, blood donation facilities, and access to pure drinking water throughout the fair premises.

The security plan was detailed in the presence of senior DMP officials, emphasising the significance and scale of the protective measures for this cultural cornerstone event.