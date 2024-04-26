Eight years on, trial of case yet to start

Eight years into the murder of blogger Nazimuddin Samad, the trial of the case is yet to begin at a Dhaka court.

The prosecution said the trial in the murder case did not start due to non-appearance of the accused before the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka.

On April 6 of 2016, the 28-year-old law student of Jagannath University (JnU) was hacked and shot to death by unidentified assailants in Old Dhaka's Sutrapur area.

Nazimuddin, who was critical of extremism on his Facebook posts, moved to Dhaka from Sylhet for higher studies.

"The charges were not framed against the accused as they were not produced before the tribunal on most scheduled dates in the past. During charge framing, the accused in custody must appear before the court," assistant public prosecutor Golam Sharuar Khan Jakir told The Daily Star recently.

"March 25 was scheduled for framing charges in the case. On the day, we got a letter from the jail authorities, which stated the accused could not be produced before the tribunal due to absence of police escort," he said.

Asked about arranging online attendance for the accused, Jakir said, "We installed equipment for it, but it is yet to be operational."

"It took more than four years to complete the investigation. In addition, the court also remained closed for several months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, five accused are currently absconding. For this, the court had to follow certain procedures," he added.

Wishing anonymity, a tribunal staffer said, "The accused have not been produced before the tribunal since the incident of two death-row convicts in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case getting snatched away from the Dhaka court premises on November 20, 2022."

The day after Nazimuddin's murder, Sub-inspector Nurul Islam filed a case with Sutrapur Police Station against some unknown assailants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On August 20, 2020, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police submitted a charge sheet in the case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, accusing nine members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam, including Syed Ziaul Haque alias major (sacked) Zia.

The eight other accused are Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Arafat Rahman Siam, Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubair, Rashed-Un-Nabi Bhuiyan alias Tahsin, Akram Hossain, Asadullah alias Foyjul, Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed alias Maulana Junaid.

On January 17, 2022, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal accepted charges against the nine accused.

Of them, Mozammel, Arafat, Sheikh Abdullah, Rashed-Un-Nabi are now behind bars.

"The accused will be produced in court on May 16, the scheduled date, and the charges will be framed against them. After that, we will try our best to finish the trial of the case quickly by producing witnesses before the court for statements," hoped state lawyer Jakir.