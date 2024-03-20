Eight years on, still no justice for Tonu

Eight years have passed since the murder of Sohagi Jahan Tonu, yet there has been little to no progress in the probe, frustrating the victim's family.

Law enforcement agencies have failed to make a single arrest to date, despite four different agencies investigating the case. They have even failed to submit a probe report.

Already, 48 dates have passed by in the Cumilla Sadar court. Court Inspector Mozibur Rahman told The Daily Star, "PIB Dhaka is now investigating the case. The next [court] date is March 28, 2024.

Tonu, a student of Cumilla Victoria Government College and a theatre activist, was raped and murdered inside Cumilla Cantonment on March 20, 2016.

The incident had sparked protests across the country, yet no trial has taken place even after eight years.

In May 2016, two autopsies were conducted at Cumilla Medical College Hospital but could not determine the "cause of her death."

CID officials could only confirm through DNA tests that Tonu had been raped before being murdered.

Spermatozoa of three unidentified persons was found on her clothes, which did not match the samples of any suspects, investigators said.

Since September 2020, the Police Bureau of Investigation has been probing the murder as per the decision of Police Headquarters.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Tonu's mother Anwara Begum said, "The whole world is waiting to see the killer punished. We want justice for my daughter. But there is rarely any justice for the poor."

Tonu's father Yaar Hossain said, "The then Army chief assured me that justice would be ensured. Abul Kahar Akhand [CID official] had also assured me, yet no results have come."

Contacted, PBI Inspector Mujibur Rahman, investigation officer of the case, said, "We are gathering evidence. If there's any development, we'll brief the media."

Khairul Anam Raihan, an activist, said, "Law enforcement agencies are covering up the murder case in the name of lengthy investigations. This is a major obstacle to keeping our faith in the judicial system."