Eight years on, bridge lies useless

As a result, residents of Kadamtara village at Bhagulipara in Habiganj continue to suffer.

Constructed at a cost of Tk 23.83 lakh and funded by the Disaster Management Department in the fiscal year 2015-16, the bridge was intended to ease the lives of hundreds, including school and college students, according to the Upazila Project Implementation Office.

However, the reality remains the opposite.

The dire situation affects students commuting to educational institutions and villagers travelling to the upazila headquarters and district towns for medical services and other tasks, said local resident Shadikur Rahman.

Shibpasha Union Parishad member Muhibur Hasan Dulu echoed him.

Babul Mia, an elderly resident, said, "In winter, one can at least manage to cross the bridge, but in the monsoons, we have to wade through the water to go to the main road. The elderly, women and school-going children are particularly vulnerable."

Contacted, Naliur Rahman Talukder, chairman of Shibpasha Union Parishad, said, "The construction of the approach road has not been possible as the land is privately owned."

In response, upazila project implementation officer Subodh Mondal said, "I found out that due to some complications, the construction of the approach road got delayed. Necessary measures will be taken in this regard after on-site inspection."