Eight more countries felicitate Hasina

Leaders of eight more countries have congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fourth straight term.

The countries are the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Luxemburg, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, and Brazil, said the PM's Press Wing yesterday.

In a congratulatory message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "I am confident that the relations between our countries based on historical and cultural ties will further deepen and strengthen during your [Hasina's] new term."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, "The close ties between our two countries, bound by our commonalities and shared values, have greatly benefited our people."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in a letter, said Egypt and Bangladesh share a long history of friendship and cooperation and he expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to grow over the coming years for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wished Hasina's fifth term to be a resounding success and assured that Bangladesh will always have a steadfast partner in Brazil in the pursuit of peace and prosperity for the societies.

In separate letters, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Luxemburg's Vice-Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister for Cooperation and Humanitarian Action Xavier Bettel extended their warmest congratulations and best wishes to Sheikh Hasina on securing the absolute majority in the 12th national election of Bangladesh.