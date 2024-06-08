Eid-ul-Azha on June 17

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslim community, will be celebrated across the country on June 17.

The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date at a meeting held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital after the moon of the holy month Zilhaj was sighted yesterday.

As the moon was sighted, the holy Zilhaj month will begin today, according to a press release of the Islamic Foundation.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj month of the Hijri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, some 4,500 years ago, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, Muslims all over the world slaughter sacrificial animals and draw inspiration from the unique example of sacrifice to please Allah as shown by two great prophets — Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

They will also offer prayers seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, and prosperity in the country, as well as the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.