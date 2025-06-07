Eid-ul-Azha celebrated nationwide amid festive spirit

Muslims across Bangladesh are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today with immense joy and spiritual solemnity.

The day began with congregational prayers and continued with the sacred act of animal sacrifice, echoing the timeless message of devotion, sacrifice, and compassion.

From early morning, residents in Dhaka and across the country gathered at mosques and open Eidgah grounds to offer the special Eid prayers.

The main Eid congregation in the capital was held at the National Eidgah, attended by thousands of worshippers. After the prayers, devotees embraced each other, exchanged greetings, and prepared for the ritual slaughter of animals in accordance with Islamic tradition.

A visit through various neighborhoods of the capital revealed scenes of coordinated and prompt meat processing, with butchers assisting families in dividing the sacrificed meat. Many were seen distributing the meat into three portions—for the poor, relatives, and their own households—demonstrating the festival's deep-rooted spirit of sharing and community care.

This year, the sacrifice and waste management process was notably disciplined, particularly in Dhaka. Both Dhaka North and South City Corporations had taken special measures ahead of Eid to manage animal waste efficiently.

Sources from city corporation offices confirmed that waste removal began promptly and most wards had their sacrificial waste cleaned up by midday. Officials said that the goal was to complete the cleanup by midnight, ensuring a hygienic environment post-festival.