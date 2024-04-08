Eid rush yet to hit peak

New Market area bustling with last-minute Eid shoppers, just days before the celebration. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

With Eid-ul-Fitr knocking on the door, thousands of people left the capital yesterday to celebrate the biggest religious festival with friends and families in their native areas.

Like previous days, people's journeys by buses, trains, and launches were largely hassle-free on the day as well.

Almost all trains from Dhaka left on time, and no major traffic congestion was reported from any highways, except a tailback at Chandra intersection in the morning.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday said vehicles without fitness will not be permitted to operate during Eid.

Speaking to journalists while inspecting security and traffic management at Sayedabad bus terminal ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the IGP said all types of human haulers like Nasiman, Kariman, and Bhatvati, will be prohibited from operating on highways.

The IGP urged passengers not to compromise their safety by travelling in vehicles that are not fit for the roads.

He emphasised the importance of reaching their village homes safely to celebrate Eid, highlighting that avoiding accidents is crucial to ensuring they can enjoy the festivities with their loved ones without any distress.

The IGP said all members of Bangladesh Police are simultaneously performing their duties to ensure a safe and comfortable journey during Eid.

All trains, except a mail train, left Dhaka on time, Khairul Kabir, divisional transport officer (Dhaka Division) of Bangladesh Railway, told The Daily Star last night.

He said the number of passengers was higher than on Saturday.

A total of 68 trains, including two special trains, were supposed to leave Dhaka yesterday.

Meanwhile, many people left Dhaka by bus, but the number was not expected, bus operators said.

Mosharraf Hossain, general manager of Hanif Paribahan, said the number of homegoers was very low yesterday compared to the previous time.

"I think many people will not go home due to financial conditions," he told The Daily Star.

He said no traffic congestion was reported yesterday as the number of buses was relatively thin.

He, however, said the Eid rush will reach its peak on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 61 launches left Dhaka till 8:00pm yesterday. The number of launches left Dhaka was 75 on Saturday.

The number of passengers saw little rise yesterday, Alamgir Kabir, joint director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, told The Daily Star.