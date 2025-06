The morning of Eid-ul-Azha follows old, well maintained patterns.

Devotees offer prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

It is a morning devoted to prayers, to family, and to the spirt of sacrifice.

Devotees offering prayer at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque. Photo: Prabir Das

A group of men taking a sacrificial animal towards a designated spot. Photo: Prabir Das

Although for some, sacrifice comes in the form of service.

DNCC cleaners at work in Uttara. Photo: Tanjeel Rezwan

The city of Dhaka undergoes a tremendous health and hygiene challenge on the morning of Eid-ul-Azha.

DSCC cleaners at work in Bangshal, Dhaka. Photo: Prabir Das

City workers are on the job, however, cleaning up after the rest of us.