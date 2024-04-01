Eid holidays should be extended by a day

Bangladesh
The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order yesterday recommended extending the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation by one day to ease holidaymakers' travel.

It suggested that April 9 be added to the declared three days of Eid holidays that start from April 10. 

About the extension, a recommendation will be sent to the cabinet that is scheduled to meet today, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, also the convener of the committee.

This year's Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on April 11. The government earlier declared April 10-12 as Eid vacation. For most, the holidays will be extended by two days automatically as April 13 falls on Saturday and April 14 is Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla new year.  
 

