Eid holiday crowds flock to reopened Gazipur Safari Park

Since 9:00am today, hundreds of visitors have gathered at the main gate of Gazipur Safari Park, waiting in long lines for tickets.

Families were seen sitting in the field in front of the park, while shopkeepers set up stalls selling food and other items outside the entrance. Horse-drawn carriages and other entertainment options were also available near the gate.

The main attraction, the Core Safari, located west of the park office, features a special enclosure where visitors can see African wildlife up close. At least seven minibuses were operating inside the enclosure, taking visitors on tours to view animals such as tigers, lions, bears, zebras, giraffes, and more.

In addition to the Core Safari, the Safari Kingdom offers several attractions with a separate ticket. These include events, macaws, parrots, aquariums, 9D movies, butterflies, peacocks, museums, and hanging bridges.

Safari Park Officer Mostafizur Rahman said several enclosures, such as those for crocodiles, cheetahs, gorillas, pythons, turtles, emus, ostriches, elephants, and hippopotamuses, are open to visitors without extra tickets.

Aminul Islam, who came from Dasyu Narayanpur village with his wife and two daughters, said, "I saw the tiger, but only from a distance. It would have been better for photos if we could get closer."

Another visitor, Nazma Akhter, said, "I didn't expect such a big crowd. We had to wait at least half an hour to board a Core Safari bus. But despite the hassle, we got to see tigers and lions."

Park Officer-in-Charge Md Rafiqul Islam said the park is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily, and all animal viewings are conducted safely and according to rules. "We hope to see such crowds every day during the Eid holidays," he added.

The Core Safari Park had been closed from May 21 to June 4 for renovation work, particularly to repair malfunctioning electric gates used by the safari buses. The Forest Department temporarily shut the section for safety and smoother operations.

All preparations were completed by June 4, and the Core Safari reopened to visitors on June 5, said forest officials.

Md Rafiqul Islam said the repairs were essential to ensure better service during the Eid season, which usually sees larger crowds.