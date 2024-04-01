Eid exodus: Around 9 million expected to leave Dhaka by road

According to forecast by National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways today forecasted that around 15 million individuals are poised to exit the greater Dhaka area, including Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur, and Narayanganj City Corporation areas, for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

An estimated 60 percent of these holidaymakers, roughly nine million people, will opt for road travel, while the rest will utilise waterways and railways.

The projection, released in a press statement by NCPSRR today, sheds light on the massive seasonal migration and its implications on transportation and safety.

Despite admitting potential inaccuracies due to the lack of a comprehensive database, NCPSRR General Secretary Ashis Kumar Dey stated that the report was compiled from a variety of sources, including research data, civic groups, and transport sector organisations.

The committee has voiced concerns over the possibility of increased public suffering and accidents on the roads, similar to previous years. Nevertheless, it acknowledged the government's significant efforts to facilitate smoother Eid travel for millions.

Drawing from the latest census, the report details the population distribution within the Dhaka division, noting that about 75 percent of the country's garment factories are in Gazipur. Workers, who predominantly reside in the Gazipur region, contribute to the large-scale exodus during Eid.

Additionally, significant populations in Narayanganj and adjacent districts add to the surge of travellers seeking to return to their native places for the Eid holiday.

The report highlights several challenges faced by travellers, including the inadequate capacity of the road transport sector to manage the massive flow of people within a week leading up to Eid.

Issues such as the poor condition of long-distance roads, over 500 risky turning points nationwide, and the manual collection of tolls exacerbating traffic congestion were identified as major obstacles to smooth travel.

Despite these hurdles, the NCPSRR remains optimistic that the implementation of government measures could alleviate some of the public's difficulties on the roads during this peak travel period. The focus now shifts to ensuring that these initiatives are carried out effectively to enhance the Eid travel experience for millions.