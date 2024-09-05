Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sept 16

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed across the country on September 16 with due religious solemnity. The day is a public holiday.

The decision was made at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque yesterday evening with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair.

The meeting informed that as the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1446 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh yesterday, the holy month of Rabiul Awal would begin today.

Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia on the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar in 570 AD. He also passed away on the same day in 632 AD.

