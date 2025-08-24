Bangladesh
Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be observed across Bangladesh on Sept 6

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating the birth and demise anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across the country on September 6 with due religious solemnity.

The decision came from a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held this evening at the Islamic Foundation Conference Room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, with Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik in the chair.

The meeting announced that as the moon of Rabiul Awal, 1446 Hijri, was not sighted in Bangladesh today, the holy month of Rabiul Aawal will begin on Tuesday.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on the 12th of Rabiul Awal in the year 570 AD, and he passed away on the same date in 632 AD.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

