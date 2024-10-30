Egypt invites chief adviser to attend D-8 Summit in December

Egypt has invited Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to attend the D-8 summit to be held in Cairo in December.

Egypt's Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Fahmy handed the invitation letter from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the chief adviser at the Chief Adviser's Office in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

The ambassador said that the heads of government of at least five countries — Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and Nigeria — have confirmed their participation in the summit to be held on December 16-19.

He said an important sideline meeting at the conference will discuss how to support the Palestinians against Israeli aggression. He also expressed his government's support for the interim government's efforts to ensure a democratic transition following the student-led July-August uprising.

The chief adviser welcomed this support and hoped that Egypt and Bangladesh would work hand in hand in various international forums including OIC and D-8. He said that participation in the D-8 summit in Egypt will be seriously considered.

Ambassador Fahmy expressed hope that a delegation of Bangladeshi businessmen will also visit Egypt during the D-8 conference. He said Egypt wants to benefit from Bangladesh's experience in the garment and pharmaceutical sectors and learn jute cultivation.

He also opined that the agreement and memorandum of understanding which have not yet been decided in the fields of agriculture, textiles and medicine between the two countries should be accelerated.

In the meeting, the Egyptian ambassador confirmed Egypt's support for Bangladesh's candidacy for the UN Security Council non-permanent seat for the fiscal year 2031-2032. He also sought Dhaka's support for Cairo's candidacy for the post of UNESCO Director General.

Besides, the ambassador of Egypt emphasised on the resumption of foreign office consultation between Bangladesh and Egypt. The first Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries was held in 2018. But the second FOC was supposed to happen in 2021, but it has not happened yet.