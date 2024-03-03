Efforts on to modernise armed forces

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said efforts are on to modernise and equip the armed forces of the country, ensuring their readiness to tackle any situation.

She also highlighted the implementation of various development projects aimed at enhancing the armed forces' capabilities, reports BSS.

"We want our armed forces to be competent to face any situation that may arise in our country," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the third reunion parade of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR) in Rajshahi Cantonment.

Hasina said her government has been implementing different projects to modernise the armed forces.

She said, "We have built several Infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutes for the development of the armed forces since assuming power".

"The members of this unit are performing their duties with skill, reputation and patriotism in and outside the country. It is my hope that you will work diligently to maintain this hard-earned reputation," she said.

Earlier, on her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Commandant of Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre and Major General Khandakar Md Shahedul Emran.

Hasina was given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the army. She took salute and inspected the parade riding on an open jeep, reports UNB.