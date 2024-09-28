Bangladesh
Efforts on to include Idrakpur fort in heritage list

Says law adviser
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Sat Sep 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 03:04 AM

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said efforts were underway to include the Idrakpur fort in the list of world heritage sites.

"We are trying to include Idrakpur fort and other forts in the list," he said.

Nazrul went to Munshiganj yesterday morning to visit the archaeological sites. At around 10:30am, he visited Idrakpur fort, a monument of the Mughal period.

There, he told reporters, "These ancient monuments will be preserved. I have come to see these monuments with my own eyes in order to create a conservation policy. I think it is time for us to pay attention to this matter."

He said action will be taken against encroachers.

Later, he visited Raja Harish Chandra's Dighi in Munshiganj, Mirkadim bridge, Baba Adam Shahi Mosque, Sonarang Zora Math and scientist Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose's house in Srinagar.

