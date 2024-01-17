Effective steps soon to curb air pollution

Says environment minister

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said the government would take effective steps to control air pollution and protect public health.

"Legal action will be taken against brick kiln owners responsible for air pollution," he said at a meeting in his ministry.

The new environment minister said work would be done maintaining coordination among the relevant ministries and agencies to control air pollution in Dhaka. "Other factors responsible for air pollution will be scientifically controlled."

Saber was chairing the meeting held with the ministry officials and the Department of Environment on the process of issuing environmental clearance.

He said the process will be simplified to reduce the suffering of the people. "No irregularity in issuing clearance will be tolerated," he said.