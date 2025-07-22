Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 04:47 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 08:13 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Education secretary Siddiq Zubair withdrawn: Mahfuj Alam

education secretary siddiq zubair withdrawn
Siddiq Zubair. Photo: Collected

Siddiq Zubair, senior secretary to the education ministry, has been withdrawn, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam.

Mahfuj, also the member secretary of Public Administration Affairs Committee, confirmed the development in his Facebook post this afternoon.

However, the post did not cite any official reason for the removal of the secretary.

Earlier in the day, thousands of students gathered in front of the Secretariat, demanding the resignation of both the education adviser and the education secretary.

As of filing this report, the Ministry of Education had yet to issue a separate statement.

