Education confce to begin in port city Friday

Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School in Chattogram will organise an educational conference on Friday and Saturday.

The event titled "Envisioning Education for the 21st Century: A Pathway to Innovation and Inclusion" will be held at the port city's Navy Convention Centre.

To this end, a press conference was held at Frobel Academy yesterday.

Educators from Dhaka, Chattogram and India will participate in the conference, joined by over 800 teachers, said Sabeen Aameir, CEO and director of Frobel Academy. A total of eight keynote presentations, four workshops and panel discussions will be held in the conference, said Sabeen, director of BSRM Group.

Huwra (Tehseen) Zohair, principal and director of Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School, also spoke.

Nusrat Khan, head of school at Frobel Academy; and Batool Hussain, vice-principal of Frobel Play School, were also present at the event.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on Friday.