Education adviser expresses hope to resolve university unrest

Authorities are in close contact with universities to resolve recent violence and academic disruptions

Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar expressed hope to resolve the prevalent unrest in multiple public universities.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat today, Prof Abrar said incidents of violence and tension at Chittagong University, Bangladesh Agricultural University, and other public universities in recent days have disrupted academic activities to some extent.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incidents that have taken place at different universities over the past few days. Naturally, this has hampered normal academic activities, and we are concerned," he said.

The adviser said that dialogue remains the best way to settle disputes on campuses. "Any problem can be resolved through discussion. That process has already begun, and it is moving towards a solution," he added.

Prof Abrar also said the education ministry has been in close contact with the university authorities. "We urge everyone to move towards finding solutions with patience and tolerance. Such situations are not desirable for anyone — not for teachers, not for students, not for the university administrations," he said.

He further mentioned that local administrations and communities are extending their support in handling the situation, which, he believes, will help them reach a solution quickly.