Editors’ Council protests ‘sweeping’ allegations against media made at Youth Conference

Calls upon all parties to ensure their statements are fact-based and responsible

The Editors' Council has strongly protested what it described as "sweeping and unwarranted" allegations against the media made during the National Youth Conference 2025, organised by Jatiya Juboshakti -- the youth wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP) -- to mark International Youth Day.

"We categorically reject such sweeping remarks," the council said in a statement today, signed by its President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

The statement said the overwhelming majority of print media played an "extremely important role" during last year's student-public uprising.

According to the statement, speakers at the Youth Conference alleged that "the media is trying to tarnish the image of those involved in the mass uprising" and is acting "like the mouthpiece of intelligence agencies, as it did during Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule."

The Editors' Council said, during the 15 years of Awami League rule, editors and journalists were subjected to various forms of persecution, harassment and repression. During the uprising, the media courageously brought to the public crucial reports on killings and human rights violations by state forces, internet blackouts and other critical issues.

The statement added that most print media fearlessly presented facts and played a key role in shaping public opinion in favour of the uprising, often working under considerable threats and intimidation.

"Even in the post-uprising period, under the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, most print media have continued to play a constructive role in building a democratic state, upholding the aspirations of the July uprising, and bringing the government's shortcomings before the public," it read.

The Editors' Council called upon all parties to ensure their statements are fact-based and responsible.