Editors’ Council call for ensuring safety of journos

Expressing deep concern over the attacks on journalists covering the quota protests, the Editors' Council yesterday called upon the government, student organisations, and law enforcers to ensure the safety of journalists.

Mentioning that at least 25 journalists were wounded in the attacks in different parts of the capital over the last two days, the council condemned such assaults on journalists on duty.

Several of them were undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Citing media reports, the statement, signed by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, said eight journalists were injured at Jahangirnagar University on the night of July 15, six at Dhaka University, and nine others in Chattogram, Dinajpur, and Bogura during clashes yesterday.

The injured include Mehdi Mamun of Daily Bonik Barta, Abdur Rahman Sarjil of Dainik Bangla, Jobayer Ahmed of Bangladesh Today, Mushfiqur Rizwan of Somoyer Alo, Hasibur Rahman of bdnews24.com, Wajhhetul Islam of Daily Janakantha, Arifuzzaman Ujjal of Daily Ittefaq, and Shakib Ahmed of an online news portal, the statement said.

The statement added that The Daily Star senior photographer Prabir Das, Prothom Alo staff photographer Dipu Malakar, Daily Janakantha photojournalist Sumanta Chakraborty, and its Dhaka University correspondent Motahar Hossain, Pulak Raj of Daily Bhorer Pata, and Miraj Uddin of Daily Amar Sangbad were wounded on Dhaka University campus.

In Chattogram, Shyamal Nandi, photographer of online news portal sarabangla.net, and Runa Ansari, bureau chief of Deepto TV, were hurt while covering clashes in Chattogram's Sholashahar yesterday, it added.

Somoy Television cameraperson Shimul and Bijoy Television cameraperson Mostafa were wounded while gathering information during clashes in Dinajpur.

In Bogura, Jamuna Television senior reporter and bureau chief Meherul Sujon, Daily Karatoa photojournalist Shafiqul Islam, Daily Ittefaq photojournalist Bimu Rahman, Gazi Television cameraperson Enamul Haque, and an online journalist were injured.

"We call upon the government, all student organisations, and law enforcers to ensure the safety of journalists while they discharge their professional duties," the statement said.