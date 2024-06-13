Economist Hossain Zillur raises concern over budget allocation in WASH sector

Economist and former adviser to the caretaker government, Hossain Zillur Rahman, has raised concerns about the proposed budget allocation for the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector, which has decreased by 22.5 percent for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Reducing the allocation at a time when WASH risk hotspots are expanding in both rural and urban areas is a cause for serious concern," he said at a press conference organiaed by the Power and Participation Research Centre and WaterAid in the capital's Dhanmondi today.

Hossain Zillur Rahman called on the government to maintain focus on the WASH sector in its budget planning to address these critical needs.

The survey on budget monitoring, presented at the event, also highlighted ongoing disparities in WASH funding between rural and urban areas, as well as between WASA and city corporations.