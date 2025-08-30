Economic policies must be freed from grip of oligarchs

Experts call for power reform, economic overhaul

Bangladesh's economic policies must be liberated from the control of a few oligarchs, bureaucrats, and a narrow capitalist elite to ensure broad-based growth and sustainable job creation, economists said yesterday.

"When power is concentrated in the hands of a few elites, economic growth may occur, but it fails to generate widespread employment," said Mushtaq Khan, professor of economics at SOAS University of London.

For Bangladesh to move forward it must confront its oligarchic system head-on. That means prosecuting those responsible for mega-crimes and mega-theft. — Mushtaq Khan, professor of economics at SOAS University of London

Prof Khan made the remarks while delivering a keynote presentation of the two-day international event "Bengal Delta Conference 2025: Bangladesh at the Crossroads" at the InterContinental Dhaka, organised by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (DAIRA), a newly-formed think tank.

In his speech, Khan outlined why Bangladesh was able to generate jobs and drive manufacturing growth for decades and why that progress has now slowed.

"The direction of any economic strategy must be implementable, and that depends on the distribution of power. Who holds power in Bangladesh, and how do they exercise it?" he said.

Khan said the political settlement shifted again from the middle class to the elite-dominated class during the Awami League regime, from 2009 onwards.

"It was growth for the oligarchs' growth through theft and capture.

"Infrastructure was built at two or three times the cost. Power plants were priced 50 percent higher than competitors. All of it was hidden behind subsidies, corruption, and bank looting."

Such a system, he argued, was bound to collapse. The recent student uprising merely accelerated an implosion already in motion.

Khan, however, said that Bangladesh's early success in manufacturing and job creation after independence was rooted in a broad-based capitalist class. Unlike India or Pakistan, where narrow elites controlled industry, Bangladesh in the 1980s and 1990s saw entrepreneurs rising from the bottom.

"Thousands of garment factories, small industries, and medium enterprises emerged. At that time, Bangladesh was creating more jobs per unit of growth than India."

Because the political system was responding to the middle class of society, not just the upper echelon. When the middle has power, small and medium enterprises flourish, and they create jobs, Khan added.

For Bangladesh to move forward, Khan said, it must confront its oligarchic system head-on. "That means prosecuting those responsible for mega-crimes and mega-theft, recovering stolen assets, and enacting a strong competition policy."

Khan stressed that Bangladesh's oligarchic regime was sustained not only by domestic arrangements but also by foreign support, particularly from India.

"This is why politics, economics, and foreign policy are deeply intertwined."

At the event, Prof Selim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling, said, "Over the last 15 years, we have seen an increasing reliance on deals-based arrangements. This led to a deepening form of state capture."

"Business groups realised that influencing bureaucrats or politicians wasn't enough; they aimed to secure power by becoming MPs themselves, which deepened and entrenched a deals-based system."

Prof Raihan also said the country now confronts major reform challenges in taxation, banking, trade, exports, and public spending, particularly in health and education, where budget allocations and quality have stagnated or declined.

Raihan said, revitalising Bangladesh's economy faces two main challenges. On the supply side, political, business, and bureaucratic elites must reach a consensus to implement reforms.

On the demand side, reform calls largely come from civil society and development partners, not political actors. Without political buy-in, behavioral change is unlikely, risking a repeat of past cycles, he added.

Prof Mahbub Ullah, former chairman of Dhaka University's economics department, said the key challenge is creating a foundation for productive and innovative entrepreneurship.

"When we speak of revolution, we mean building a new society and a new economy. But Bangladesh, like the Bengal delta, sits on unstable soil. You cannot construct a five- or ten-story building on weak ground; similarly, piling reforms on a fragile socioeconomic foundation will not hold."

The foundation must be rebuilt by redistributing power, a gradual process that requires time and patience, said Prof Mahbub.

"That is why I do not see a bright future for Bangladesh in the near term. This is my unfortunate conclusion: we must wait. If we do, perhaps we will see results."

Otherwise, as before, we will face another uprising, then another, in a recurring cycle. Whether that cycle can be broken, I do not know, he added.

Nuria Lopez, chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham), called for urgent reforms and a strategic extension of the timeline with LDC graduation approaching amid global economic uncertainty.

She highlighted private sector challenges, including unreliable power and gas, high interest rates, and logistics costs 10 percent higher than regional competitors, which discourage investment.

At the event, Imran Matin, executive director of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development at BRAC University, also spoke while Zakir Hossain Khan, chief executive of Change Initiative, moderated the panel discussion.