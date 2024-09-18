Ecnec approves 4 projects worth Tk 1,222.14cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) today approved a total of four development projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 1,222.14 crore.

The approval was given at the 2nd meeting of the Ecnec in this fiscal year (FY25) and the first of the interim government after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government following the student-led mass uprising in July-August.

Chief adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting held at the Chief Adviser's Office in the city's Tejgaon area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, adviser to the Ministries of Planning and Education Wahiduddin Mahmud said that out of the overall outlay of Tk 1,222.14 crore, Tk 963.82 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Tk 100.16 crore as project assistance while the rest of Tk 158.16 crore from the concerned organisation's own fund.

The two new approved projects are "Two Appraisal Cum Development Wells (Sundalpur-4 & Srikail-5) and Two Exploratory Wells (Sundalpur South-1 & Jamalur-1)" with Tk 588.40 crore and "Sustainable Social Services Delivery in Chattogram Hill Tracts (2nd Phase)" Project with Tk 400 crore.

Besides, two other revised projects are "Bakhrabad-Meghnaghat-Haripur Gas Transmission Pipeline, 1st revised" with an additional cost of Tk 70.63 crore and "Tottho Apa: Empowering Women Through ICT Towards Digital Bangladesh Project, 2nd phase and 2nd revised" with an additional cost of Tk 163.11 crore with the project timeframe reducing to one year.

Besides, the adviser said the title of the Tottho Apa project would be changed.

Advisers and secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

The last Ecnec meeting was held on July 2 under the previous AL government at the Planning Commission.