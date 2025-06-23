EC will decide if AL can run in polls

Yunus tells BBC in interview

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that whether the Awami League will be included in the elections or not is up to the Election Commission to decide.

In an interview with BBC World Service, aired on Saturday night, he also said, "We haven't banned Awami League yet. The activities of Awami League are banned temporarily."

Speaking to Rajini Vaidyanathan's "The Interview" on BBC, he said, "Recently, the resident coordinator of the UN in Dhaka said that inclusiveness does not mean the participation of a particular party, it means the participation of all the people."

He added that Bangladesh will use the international legal system to extradite Sheikh Hasina. "The trial of Sheikh Hasina has already begun."

Yunus also said as they do not have the power, they will use the international system to ensure her detention, adding that her stay in India is not an issue for the government, but her continued political activities are.

"It is her voice which creates problems. She is always addressing people in Bangladesh using airwaves. That creates tensions and creates hatred against the political party [Awami League].

"We thought the sudden outburst of anger and killings ended on August 5 after she left. [We thought] The chapter is closed; let's move on. But for the Awami League it seems like it didn't end there. They want to continue. This creates a lot of tension within the country."

The chief adviser further said, "We do not want to look back on the horrible things they have done in terms of killing people, the disappearance of people, the massive amount of money they have taken away... one after another, the unbelievable cruelty of it. We thought we would deal with it gradually. But no, she reminds you – 'I am here, I will come back'."

About whether India should do more to stop her, he replied, "You said it."

Yunus also addressed allegations of repression of opposition political voices and the interim government "doing the same thing that the Awami League did".

"It will be a shame to say that [the interim government is doing the same thing]. If you compare the interim government with the Awami League government, I do not think you understand Bangladesh. That is absolutely not correct."

He also addressed questions about violence against minorities.

"We invite journalists to come and identify the incidents of [such] violence ... This is all fake news coming up one after another. Come and count them [the incidents], we are here," said Prof Yunus.

The BBC interviewed him during his four-day trip to London earlier this month.