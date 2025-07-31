EC transfers 52 more officials

As many as 174 officials transferred in 17 days

The Election Commission (EC) today transferred 52 more officials as part of its ongoing administrative reshuffle ahead of the upcoming 13th national election.

The EC issued a notification in this regard, signed by Mohammad Shahidur Rahman, senior assistant secretary of EC.

With this latest move, a total of 174 EC officials have been transferred over the last 17 days.

Meanwhile, on July 27 alone, the commission issued transfer orders for 71 election officials, changing their current postings. Among them, one holds the rank of "assistant secretary", while the remaining 70 are "upazila election officers".

The EC instructed that the transferred officials be released from their current postings by August 3.

On July 15, 51 Upazila election officers were transferred. They were released from their posts by July 23.

Previously, on January 1 this year, a major reshuffle took place at both central and field levels of the Election Commission Secretariat, with postings of 62 officials changed in a single day. Among them were upazila, district, and regional election officers, or officials of equivalent rank.