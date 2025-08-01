EC transfers 174 officials in 17 days

The Election Commission yesterday transferred 52 more officials as part of its ongoing administrative reshuffle ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

With this, a total of 174 EC officials have been transferred in the last 17 days. The EC issued a circular regarding the transfer of 52 officials, signed by Mohammad Shahidur Rahman, senior assistant secretary of the commission.

On Sunday, the EC issued transfer orders for 71 election officials, changing their current postings. Among them, one holds the rank of assistant secretary, while the rest are upazila election officers.

On July 15, 51 upazila election officers were transferred and released by July 23.

Earlier this year, on January 1, 62 officials, including upazila, district, and regional election officers or those of equivalent rank, were transferred.