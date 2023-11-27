EC serving agenda of one-sided polls: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday said a non-inclusive and one-sided national election will neither uphold democracy nor ensure people's right to vote and earn their trust.

In a statement, TIB said based on different situations before and after the polls schedule announcement, any potential for a free and inclusive election has almost been lost.

The Election Commission has failed to deliver some key objectives of the 12th general election action plan, while the "zero-sum game" of staying in power goes on "intransigently, aggressively, and violently" at the expense of public interest, said the statement.

Escalating political violence and uncertainty can only be beneficial for undemocratic forces, it added.

The EC has not taken any steps to ensure the neutral role of the election-time government and hasn't taken any credible actions to build trust and confidence among all contending parties that a free, fair, and inclusive election could be held, TIB said.

The EC seems content with finishing its duties through some façade of consultations with some political parties but without any concrete agenda on the key issue of the election-time government's non-partisan role, it added.

"Overwhelmed by the rule of thumb of duly holding the election, the commission has been de facto serving the agenda of a non-inclusive, one-sided election," reads the statement.

TIB urged all relevant parties to step away from power-obsessed politics that hold people hostage.

Stating that approximately 200 vehicles have been set ablaze over the past month, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "We question the democratic value of such actions against public transport. Moreover, a political blame game involves accusing each other of the violence and the overall crisis. The visibly dubious roles of state institutions raise more concerns for democracy's future."

He called for accountability for the violence through fair and unbiased investigations, but expressed concern that political violence trials are being used to crush dissent and opponents.

"Cases are being filed even against deceased individuals, and if the accused are not located, their family members are detained. Is this justice? Is this the intended role of state institutions?" he added.

"We call upon all stakeholders, including political parties, leaders-activists, election commission, law enforcement agencies, and the administration, to recognise the heightened risk of undemocratic forces gaining stronger ground and embrace the path of peace and reconciliation," he said.